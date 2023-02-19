NBA veterans, Utahns discuss sports and mental health

SALT LAKE CITY — Before NBA All-Stars took to the court for some fun contests, little all-stars in the Salt Lake community showed off their skills at West High on Saturday. There were some three-point contests and dunks, but they also had important conversations about mental health.

“I’m hoping that this event will help more students feel comfortable coming forward, instead of bottling up all their emotions inside,” said Rayshon Baker, a senior at West High. “That would have saved a lot more lives that I personally would still like to spend some time with.”

Shooting hoops and breaking the stigma around mental health, the event also supported local social impact groups. The discussion was hosted by NBA stars who played the game for the world to see, but also had their own struggles.

“You've got professional athletes, lawyers, doctors — you know, everybody dealt with this mental health thing, and I was one of those guys,” said Vernon Maxwell, a former NBA player who played 13 seasons. “I just think it’s good and healthy to talk to those young kids right now and let them know: 'It's OK, you can go and ask for help.'”

“I think that a lot of times, people look up to these figures and they think that they’re flawless. They’re not. They’re just like the rest of us. They might have a lot of fame, but they were kids too one time,” said Baker.

The panel and event were led by former NBA player Metta World Peace, who wanted to bring this intersection of basketball and mental health to the community.

“Professional athletes and entertainers have a responsibility to the youth,” the 19-year NBA veteran said. "Being someone who used to excel at sports when I did play pro, you’re always going through adversity. So when you combine the two, you can empower yourself and I think that can only help."

Another former pro who opened up about his journey with mental health was Jalen Moore — a former Utah State player who signed with the Milwaukee Bucks but left just before the start of his career due to struggles with anxiety.

“I kind of didn’t say anything to anybody, and I think that was my mistake and that’s what I’ve kind of learned," Moore said. "Obviously made me have to step away from basketball — it also made me grow as a person and realize that, hey, these things are OK. I went to therapy, and that was big for me."

The mental health panel was followed by a three-point and dunk contest, and a charity game to help local groups like Rescue 11, which works to protect kids here in Utah.

“To raise awareness to what these awful people are doing to kids, and kids their age, juniors and seniors in high school, who often think they are kids, but are preyed upon," said Jimmy Toro with Rescue 11.

The overall message: No matter who you are, it’s OK to ask for help.

“Let them know that a big guy like me, a strong guy like me, they thought I was invincible, but yeah, I needed help too,” said Maxwell.