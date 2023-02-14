Preparations underway for All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — From basketball games to a free celebration of local music, art and food, there's something for everyone during the upcoming NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City.

The "Gallivan Plaza's 'CENTRAL" will give Utahns and visitors alike a unique taste of Salt Lake City's culture, said Dee Brewer, Executive Director of the Downtown Alliance.

“We've got performers all day on Friday and Saturday and Sunday," he said. "We've got pop up museums and shipping containers.”

Preparations for the NBA Crossover, an immersive All-Star fan event with player panels and concerts, are already underway at the Salt Palace.

“It's a big part of this event that we think is so unique," said Joey Graziano, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Event Strategy and Development for the NBA. "The largest crossover we've had by four times. So, we're really excited about this one.”

You don't even need to attend one of the many events to be a part of All-Star weekend; just by hopping on the trax in downtown Salt Lake, you’ll get an all star experience, said Brewer.

“We're going to have people on every train downtown that are performing music, and we're going to have a host on every train to help people find their way," he said.

This will be the most fan-first All-Star weekend the NBA has ever had, said Graziano.

"It's the greatest players on earth in one city," he said. "This is now the global home of basketball.”

Downtown businesses are hoping visitors will see what Salt Lake City is truly all about.

“Salt Lake City consistently surprises and delights, and I think that's the impression people will be left with this weekend," said Brewer.