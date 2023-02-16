Provo thrift store scores big partners during All-Star Weekend

PROVO, Utah — A Provo thrift shop is getting into the game during NBA All-Star Weekend by teaming up with some of the biggest names in sports.

Thrifthood is joining forces with throwback fashion leaders Mitchell & Ness and Slam Magazine to open up a shop of dreams for any hoops fan. While the pop-up shop opened Thursday, it's what shoppers will find on the shelves Friday that has them already lining up.

Customers began forming a line early at The Gateway in Salt Lake City to get their hands on vintage Utah Jazz gear.

It's a long way from when Thrifthood started from humble beginnings.

"The best businesses start in a basement," said co-owner Krysten McDade. "I’m biased obviously. We just wanted to have fun, create a community and just build upon fashion and style, but really just make connections with people, so honestly, I think that’s why we are where we are today. It's because it was always based on the people, never the clothes."

What started as a side hobby in that Provo basement became a brick-and-mortar store for McDade and co-owner Albee Bostrom. Now they're teaming up with giants in the fashion and media industries.

"I could not ask for a better partners," said Laurie McClure, Sr. Marketing Manager for Mitchell & Ness. "They’ve been so helpful in bringing this to life, we feel honored to be a part of this honestly. This is incredible."

McDade said the shop and partnership is a dream come true as she's known Mitchell & Ness her whole life, while her brothers have been fans of Slam Magazine since 1994.

"It’s been my whole childhood and so bringing it to today, [it's been a] dream come true," she explained.

McDade and Bostrom know they've found something special in Utah and the people who shop at Thrifthood.

"I love the Utah costumer. They’re so loyal and so passionate about the things that they love," said Bostrom.

But no matter where customers live and who they cheer for, they're always welcome and part of a family.

"I want them to think of [the store] like it’s their best friend's house. It’s the place that everyone wants to go. Everyone wants to be a part of that. Also, that everyone is welcome to be a part of," McDade shared.

In fact, the name Thrifthood comes from neighborhood, a place you go because you love it and want to stick around.

"It’s more than ever about the clothes," said Bostrom. "It’s always been about the community and the friends that we’ve built there. Sounds cliche, but it’s true.

"We love it."