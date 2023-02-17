Salt Lake City body waxing business owner wins $50,000 at NBA 'Pitch Competition'

SALT LAKE CITY — The NBA Foundation held its first-ever ‘Pitch Competition’ on Thursday evening at the Salt Palace Convention Center, as part of the NBA Crossover Conversations.

Eight finalists, four from Utah, pitched their business and technologies to a panel of judges, including the Utah Jazz Governor Ryan Sweeney and the American Express Chief Marketing Officer Elizabeth Rutledge. The goal of the competition was to elevate and bring exposure to black entrepreneurs.

The first-place prize of $50,000 went to Jenna White, a Salt Lake City native and owner of Empire Body Waxing. In her pitch, she talked about her unique salon that offers luxurious and affordable waxing, accommodating both women and men.

The survivor-turned-advocate of domestic violence constantly donates a portion of her profits to local groups, like the Utah Coalition Against Sexual Assault.

White was among four other finalists from Utah. The other four are from all over the country, from Memphis to Boston. She was not expecting to win but is excited to put the money toward opening a second location in Utah County.

“Brazilian waxing was illegal here [...] in my lifetime, so truthfully, I didn't come into this competition with the goal to win," said White. "I was like, 'I'll get some exposure, I'll get some feedback on what I'm doing, I'll meet some people, network.' So the fact that I won is, I'm, I'm shocked, honestly grateful. But I'm shocked.”

This is just one of seven events the Utah Black Chamber of Commerce is putting on this weekend with the NBA, Including STEAM boot camps for children of color and a Black business panel discussion said Sidni Shorter, President and CEO of the Chamber.

“What we really focused on, from a Chamber perspective, was business and education, because those two are really important," she said. "It's important for the future of Utah, because what's critically important is that we work in a manner and elevate what's really happening here to ensure that all Black businesses are vital to the economic ecosystem of this state.”