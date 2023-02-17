All-Star memories cherished by those who attended '93 game

SALT LAKE CITY — With the NBA All-Star Game just around the corner, banners and preps are already underway throughout downtown Salt Lake City.

As many anticipate the upcoming event, many remember the last time the city hosted the game.

The last time the NBA All-Star Weekend was held in Salt Lake City was in Feb. 1993. Despite the decades that have followed, some who work with the Utah Jazz are gearing up to work on their second All-Star Game.

Dan Roberts, the in-arena announcer for the Utah Jazz, has been lending his voice since 1979.

He will continue to do so for the upcoming All-Star Game, which will be digital, unlike the previous one that was all analog.

"I start right here. I mean I've been doing it so much. I know what to do. What I do is double-check pronunciations, make sure I don't screw up names," said Roberts.

He added that there is one other thing that helps him through.

"I don't want to make you think that I'm not being upright, but a prodigious amount of wine helps me out following the game.” Roberts added with a laugh.

This year's game will be a special one for Roberts as his son Jeremy will also take the mic for some of the festivities.

"I taught him, I taught the young fella how to do it, he can imitate me to a T and that's so cool," he said.

Meanwhile, Mark Powell, the Senior Vice President of Events for Vivint Arena, recalls that the last time the All-Star Game was in Salt Lake City, he was just starting his internship at the Delta Center.

"I didn't even think about the All-Star Game to be an intern, and it was a six-month internship. And so as an intern in the NBA All-Star Game," he said.

Powell said he remembers working 112 hours in one week during All-Star week. He said he was lucky enough to sit behind Michael Jordan for the entire game as a result of the main event manager's suggestion.

While Mark was watching the game, LaVon Ankers, a long-time usher at Vivint Arena, shared her memories of past All Star Games.

She recalled the excitement of the arena's opening and the thrill of having one of the NBA's biggest events come to Salt Lake City.

Ankers explained that she started working at the arena because of her late husband's enthusiasm for the venue. While much has changed in 30 years, her dedication to her job remains unwavering.

The same goes for others who will experience All-Star deja vu this weekend.

“I just love what I do. It's so much fun,” said Powell. “It's something new every day and... I enjoy working with people.”

As the All Star Game returns to Utah, the excitement is palpable.

"The fact that we have the game makes us qualified,” said Roberts, in-game announcer for the Utah Jazz.

Powell added that even for those without tickets, there is much to experience downtown during the event, and hopes that everyone takes a part.

“You look back at it, you know, as a great memory,” Powell said, emphasizing the importance of cherishing the moment, as it may be another 30 years before the NBA's star power returns to the city.

