NewsAll-Star Weekend

Utah Jazz trio wins NBA All-Star Skills Challenge

All Star Weekend Basketball
Rick Bowmer/AP
Utah Jazz Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler and Collin Sexton, Utah Jazz celebrate after winning the skills challenge of the NBA basketball All-Star weekend Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Salt Lake City.
All Star Weekend Basketball
Posted at 7:53 PM, Feb 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-18 21:53:53-05

SALT LAKE CITY — A trio of Utah Jazz players beat two other squads to win the 2023 Kia Skills Challenge Saturday evening.

It was the first of three competitions held Saturday night at Vivint Arena for All-Star Weekend.

Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler and Collin Sexton represented the Jazz. "Team Antetokounmmpo" was initially three brothers of the same last name until All-Star Game captain Giannis had to sit out due to an injury. "Team Rooks" was comprised of three NBA rookies: Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic, Jaden Ivey of the Detroit Pistons, and Jabari Smith Jr. of the Houston Rockets.

