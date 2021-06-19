Any time your child is about to leave the house, check in with them with these 5 W's.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — There are three skills parents can use to prevent underage drinking: Bonding, Boundaries and Monitoring.

Monitoring your kids means you're aware of their comings and goings and you know their day-to-day world.

David Watkins, Regional Substance Abuse Prevention Director, says he knows staying actively involved in your child's daily activities isn't easy.

Parents Empowered recommends using the 5 W's. Ask your child these questions before they leave the house.



Where are you going? Who will you be with? What will you be doing? When will you be home? Will there be alcohol?

Watkins says be sure to follow up with your child after they return home, since plans can often change. It's also a great opportunity to show an active interest in their life, activities and relationships.

Get to know your child's friends and encourage them to text you to pick them up if they're at a house or a party where alcohol is present.

Follow Parents Empowered on Facebook for lots of tips and resources parents can use to start these conversations, stay connected with their kids and help prevent underage drinking.