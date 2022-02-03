Booming Forward: Staying sharp in the workplace

After working for many years folks usually retire, but…

“We're all living longer lives. You need to have more money to support the longer life that you're going to live. So, what happens when you have more years in your life, you have more years in your career.”

The List’s Teresa Strasser spoke to Adam Mendler, CEO of the Veloz Group, to learn how the older workforce can stay in-the-know with their co-workers.

First, Mendler recommends becoming an expert in your industry.

“The most successful people are dedicated to learning, dedicated to a continual quest for knowledge. stay on top of industry publications, attend industry events, learn from influencers and experts within your space.”

And keep up with trends that impact the broader environment.

“Read publications like Tech Crunch, follow futurists, and listen - take the time to listen to the people around you”

Mendler also says to volunteering for new assignments can help you stay sharp.

“The more siloed you are within your organization, the greater the risk you run of becoming obsolete. If all you are is the person who does this one specific task, what happens if that task no longer becomes relevant? By volunteering, by taking on new projects, by taking on new assignments, you're going to be able to put yourself in a position where you'll be more relevant than you were before.”

Adam’s third tip – spend time with younger generations.

“Take the time to strike up conversations with millennials, with Gen Z. We don't bite. We're friendly. Start off by understanding what might be an area of commonality between someone in your life, whether it's a coworker, whether it's a relative, whether it's a neighbor who is of a different generation.”

Use that common interest to create connections.

“There's no better way to understand today's generation than by spending time with today's generation,” says Mendler.

“There’s a whole spectrum in terms of the types of technologies that you can become expert in, whether we're talking about things like data science or even things like learning, how to become better at typing. You can take courses from edX, LinkedIn Learning, Coursera, that can help you develop the skillset that will allow you to become more proficient in technology.”

Adam says it’s normal to be intimidated, but “Don't be afraid to just dive in. It doesn't matter where you are in your career. It doesn't matter where you are in your life. Just go for it.