Booming Forward Tip: early detection key to preventing prostate cancer

13 percent of men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, and up to three percent will die from the disease.

Family and personal medical history and certain lifestyle factors may increase your risk.

But the biggest risk factor: age.

Prostate cancer develops when cells in your prostate grow out of control.

The older a man gets, the more this tends to happen.

Though it can be symptomatic, prostate cancer often presents with no symptoms at all.

That’s why early detection is so important.

