Booming Forward Tip: Get your mammogram

Did you know that breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the country.

Though anyone can get breast cancer, it is most common in women, ages 50 and older.

There are some risk factors you can't control including having a personal or family history of breast cancer, having certain or other types of non-cancerous breast diseases or a history of radiation therapy.

You can lower your risk by staying physically active and maintaining healthy eating habits, especially after menopause, limiting alcohol consumption and smoking will also lower your risk.

The best form of treatment is early detection with regular mammograms to catch breast cancer early.

Unfortunately, women in Utah are getting screened at a much lower rate than the rest of the country.

