Booming Forward Tip: Optum's Mobile Clinic brings healthcare to you

Our lives are busy, and the pandemic made us all think about how we interact with the world when we’re not feeling well.

Or maybe you live outside the city, far away from your primary care provider’s office.

Optum makes it easier for its members to navigate those challenges and concerns.

The Optum Mobile Clinic brings wellness exams and screenings curbside.

The Now Clinic telemedicine platform is a way to speak to a doctor remotely.

Now Clinic visits are great for dealing with viral infections, sinus issues, allergies, and other common ailments. It’s an incredibly convenient solution, and signing up is easy.

If you’re an Optum member, visit nowclinic.com, or download the free mobile app, and create an account.

Choose a provider in your area – with average wait times of only 5-7 minutes.

That’s all there is to it!

Learn more about telemedicine options and other services at optum.com/utah.

