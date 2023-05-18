Booming Forward Tip: Treating spring allergies

Allergy season is here, but there are steps you can take to manage your symptoms.

One of the most important things to remember is that pollen counts are typically highest in the morning hours.

If you're particularly susceptible to allergies, try to move outdoor activities to the evenings.

Other preventative measures you can take include keeping your windows and doors shut, regularly, washing your bedding and showering regularly to wash excess pollen and irritants off.

Try to avoid plants and trees most likely to trigger your allergies and change your home air filters more often three or four times a year.

Many allergy treatment options like antihistamines and nasal sprays can be purchased over the counter, making it easier to get ahead of your symptoms if these preventative steps aren't enough and you're still struggling to control your symptoms.

Visit your doctor to develop a treatment plan being proactive, can go a long way toward finding relief.