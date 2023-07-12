Watch Now
Booming Forward Tip: When to sign up for Medicare

Posted at 2:26 PM, Jul 12, 2023
Did you know you can sign up for Medicare during special enrollment periods?

Or if you experience a specific life change you’ll have a limited amount of time to make changes to your plan, without penalty.

For instance, if you move outside your plan’s service area; lose current coverage through your employer; or your plan changes its contract with Medicare.
Choosing the right Medicare plan is important.

There’s no one-size-fits-all approach, so you should research your options and understand what different plans offer.

