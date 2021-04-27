Watch
News

Actions

Burning Man cancels 2021 festival in northern Nevada desert

items.[0].image.alt
Debra Reid/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2002 file photo the sun rises behind a wood and neon statue, the center piece of the annual Burning Man festival north of Gerlach, Nev. Burning Man organizers are considering requiring attendees to prove they've been vaccinated for COVID-19 if they move forward with plans to hold this year's counter-culture festival in the Nevada desert. But they have backed off an earlier announcement that they'd already decided to make shots mandatory, and won't decide for sure until the end of the month whether the event that was canceled last year due to the pandemic will even take place. (AP Photo/Debra Reid, File)
BURNING MAN
Posted at 1:25 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 15:27:55-04

RENO, Nev. — Burning Man organizers are canceling this summer’s annual counter-culture festival in the Nevada desert for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The San Francisco-based group posted a video on its website Tuesday that said there are too many uncertainties to resolve in time to hold the event as scheduled Aug. 26-Sept. 3 in the Black Rock Desert 100 miles north of Reno.

RELATED: Burning man attendee dies after running into flames

Burning Man CEO Marian Goodell said the “difficult decision” is “based on the best information available to us.”

The Reno Gazette-Journal first reported the news Tuesday on its website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere