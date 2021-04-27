Burning Man cancels 2021 festival in northern Nevada desert

RENO, Nev. — Burning Man organizers are canceling this summer’s annual counter-culture festival in the Nevada desert for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The San Francisco-based group posted a video on its website Tuesday that said there are too many uncertainties to resolve in time to hold the event as scheduled Aug. 26-Sept. 3 in the Black Rock Desert 100 miles north of Reno.

Burning Man CEO Marian Goodell said the “difficult decision” is “based on the best information available to us.”

The Reno Gazette-Journal first reported the news Tuesday on its website.