Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Church of Jesus Christ missionary dies in El Salvador

items.[0].image.alt
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
fernando-garcia.jpg
Posted at 10:50 AM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 12:50:50-05

NAHULINGO, El Salvador — A 21-year-old missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints died this week in his home country of El Salvador.

According to a news release from the church, Elder Fernando Antonio Ramos Garcia, of Juayua, El Salvador, died on Wednesday after drowning in a river in the municipality of Nahulingo, Sonsonate.

His body was recovered Friday morning. Garcia had been serving his mission since March of 2020.

"Our sincerest condolences and prayers are with Elder Ramos’s family and loved ones as they remember his life and mourn his passing. We pray they will feel the love of our Heavenly Father at this tragic time," the news release states.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere