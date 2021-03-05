Church of Jesus Christ missionary dies in El Salvador

NAHULINGO, El Salvador — A 21-year-old missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints died this week in his home country of El Salvador.

According to a news release from the church, Elder Fernando Antonio Ramos Garcia, of Juayua, El Salvador, died on Wednesday after drowning in a river in the municipality of Nahulingo, Sonsonate.

His body was recovered Friday morning. Garcia had been serving his mission since March of 2020.

"Our sincerest condolences and prayers are with Elder Ramos’s family and loved ones as they remember his life and mourn his passing. We pray they will feel the love of our Heavenly Father at this tragic time," the news release states.