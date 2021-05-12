Watch
COVID-19 pet boom has veterinarians backlogged, burned out

Wilfredo Lee/AP
Veterinary personnel keep a cat named Miller calm as he has blood drawn, Monday, April 12, 2021, at Veterinary Specialty Hospital of Palm Beach Gardens in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Approximately 12.6 million U.S. households got a new pet last year after the pandemic was declared in March 2020, according to a COVID-19 Pulse Study by the American Pet Products Association. Meanwhile, fewer people relinquished their pets in 2020, so they needed ongoing care, experts said. Vets interviewed by The Associated Press have extended hours, hired additional staff and refused to take new patients, and they still can't keep up. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Veterinarians nationwide are dealing with a COVID-19 pet boom.

They are so backlogged they can't take new patients, even when extending hours and hiring additional staff.

The American Pet Products Association estimates roughly 12.6 million households acquired a new pet last year after the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, fewer people have given up their pets, and more people working from home are finding ailments in their animals that might otherwise go untreated.

Many vets have complained of burnout and compassion fatigue.

Veterinary schools can't produce graduates quickly enough, with jobs for veterinarians and vet techs projected to grow faster than other occupations for years to come.

