FOX 13 Candy Cane Corner helping make season bright for Utah families

SALT LAKE CITY — Candy Cane Corner’s mission is to help make the season bright for Utah families affected by homelessness, with donations benefiting The Road Home, Volunteers of America — Utah, and First Step House.
Here are the top donations needed to help Candy Cane Corner this season:
- Diapers (Sizes 4, 5, 6)
- Children’s Toys (Must be non-violent - ex. no swords)
- Teen hobby items (Such as earbuds, jewelry, puzzles, arts & crafts, etc.)
- Full size blankets
- Food storage containers
- Gift cards in $5, $10, $25 increments (Accepted gift cards include Walmart, Target, Amazon, and Visa)
- Wrapping paper
- Transparent tape for wrapping gifts
ALL ITEMS MUST BE NEW AND UNWRAPPED
Candy Cane Corner donations will be accepted at all Les Schwab locations across the valley November 1 through November 28, 2022.
Thank you for your generous support!