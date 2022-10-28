FOX 13 Candy Cane Corner helping make season bright for Utah families

SALT LAKE CITY — Candy Cane Corner’s mission is to help make the season bright for Utah families affected by homelessness, with donations benefiting The Road Home, Volunteers of America — Utah, and First Step House.

Here are the top donations needed to help Candy Cane Corner this season:

Diapers (Sizes 4, 5, 6)

Children’s Toys (Must be non-violent - ex. no swords)

Teen hobby items (Such as earbuds, jewelry, puzzles, arts & crafts, etc.)

Full size blankets

Food storage containers

Gift cards in $5, $10, $25 increments (Accepted gift cards include Walmart, Target, Amazon, and Visa)

Wrapping paper

Transparent tape for wrapping gifts

ALL ITEMS MUST BE NEW AND UNWRAPPED

Candy Cane Corner donations will be accepted at all Les Schwab locations across the valley November 1 through November 28, 2022.

Thank you for your generous support!