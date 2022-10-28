Watch Now
FOX 13 Candy Cane Corner helping make season bright for Utah families

FOX 13 News
Candy Cane Corner.jpg
Posted at 10:34 AM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 12:34:13-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Candy Cane Corner’s mission is to help make the season bright for Utah families affected by homelessness, with donations benefiting The Road Home, Volunteers of America — Utah, and First Step House.

Here are the top donations needed to help Candy Cane Corner this season:

  • Diapers (Sizes 4, 5, 6)
  • Children’s Toys (Must be non-violent - ex. no swords)
  • Teen hobby items (Such as earbuds, jewelry, puzzles, arts & crafts, etc.)
  • Full size blankets
  • Food storage containers
  • Gift cards in $5, $10, $25 increments (Accepted gift cards include Walmart, Target, Amazon, and Visa)
  • Wrapping paper
  • Transparent tape for wrapping gifts

ALL ITEMS MUST BE NEW AND UNWRAPPED

Candy Cane Corner donations will be accepted at all Les Schwab locations across the valley November 1 through November 28, 2022.

Thank you for your generous support!

