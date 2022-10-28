FOX 13 Candy Cane Corner helping make season bright for Utah families

SALT LAKE CITY — Join FOX 13, Les Schwab Tire Centers, FinWise Bank and Taqueria 27 to help make the season brighter for Utah families experiencing homelessness through our annual Candy Cane Corner donation campaign.

In collaboration with The Road Home and Volunteers of America — Utah, we’re collecting gifts and raising money to bring comfort and holiday cheer to Utah families experiencing homelessness.

Make a monetary donation

Fill out the form below to make a tax-deductible donation to the Scripps Howard Fund to support this effort.

Donate new gifts and essential items

Donations of new, unwrapped items will be accepted at all Les Schwab Tire Centers locations across Utah beginning November 1.

Top needed items this holiday season include:

Gift cards in $5, $10 and $25 amounts for Walmart, Target, Amazon, Visa and other retailers

Diapers in all sizes and wipes

Nonviolent toys for all ages; no swords or Nerf guns

Sports balls

Skateboards and scooters

Arts and crafts kits for all ages

Makeup for teens and adults, including individual products and sets

Shaving kits

Hair appliances

Wallets, purses and belts

Full-size blankets

Small kitchen appliances, such as coffee makers and slow cookers

Pots and pans

Wrapping paper and tape

Gift bags, ribbon and other wrapping accessories

All donated items must be new and unwrapped.

Thank you for helping bring comfort and holiday cheer to our Utah neighbors in need!

Candy Cane Corner is a FOX 13 News initiative in collaboration with the Scripps Howard Fund, a 501(c)(3) public charity. Monetary contributions to this campaign are donations to the Scripps Howard Fund and are tax-deductible. The Fund will use money raised to make grants supporting Utah families experiencing homelessness.