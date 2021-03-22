Get vaccinated, get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut

SALT LAKE CITY — If you're looking for a sweeter reward other than protection against COVID-19, Krispy Kreme is offering free doughnuts for those who get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Starting Monday, any customer who receives at least one dose of the two-shot Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or a dose of the Johnson & Johnson version, can receive a free doughnut. The delicious deal will last through the rest of 2021 and can be redeemed every single day.

Customers need to show a valid vaccination card at any Krispy Kreme location to receive their free sweet treat. There are five Krispy Kreme stores in Utah.

For those who choose not to get vaccinated, a free doughnut is still available, but only on Mondays starting March 29 through May 24.