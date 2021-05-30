Watch
In time for summer, Europe sees dramatic fall in virus cases

Luis Vieira/AP
FILE - In this Friday, May 28, 2021, file photo, Manchester City supporters drink and chant by the Douro river bank in Porto, Portugal. English clubs Manchester City and Chelsea will play the Champions League soccer final in Porto on Saturday. (AP Photo/Luis Vieira, File)
Posted at 11:11 PM, May 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-30 01:11:48-04

ROME (AP) — Coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths are plummeting across much of Europe.

That's after second and third surges over the winter and spring claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and led to more rolling lockdowns, distance learning and overwhelmed intensive care units.

Vaccination rates are accelerating, and with them, the promise of summer vacations.

But the virus is spiking in Southeast Asia and much of Latin America, and the variant first detected in India has found a growing foothold in Britain. That's prompted France and Germany to put British visitors under mandatory quarantines.

The World Health Organization's chief of emergencies is warning that the global situation is “fragile and volatile” and that Europe isn't out of the woods yet.

