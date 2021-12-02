1 in 6 of all COVID-19 deaths in Utah happened in the last two months

SALT LAKE CITY — One in six of all COVID-19 deaths recorded in Utah since the pandemic began occurred in the past two months, state health data shows.

The Utah Department of Health reported on Wednesday that 17 more Utahns died from COVID-19, bringing Utah’s November death toll to 308 — higher than the 294 deaths reported in October. (Eight of the deaths reported Wednesday occurred before Nov. 1 and were only recently confirmed to have been caused by the coronavirus.)

In the past two months alone, there have been 602 COVID-19 deaths recorded in Utah — 17% of the total 3,545 deaths recorded since the first Utahn succumbed to COVID-19 on March 22, 2020.

UDOH on Wednesday also reported 2,297 new coronavirus cases in the past day, and the rolling seven-day average of new positive cases stands at 1,204.

The number of children getting vaccinated continues to climb — 68,019 children ages 5-11 have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since they became eligible; that’s about 18.6% of kids that age in Utah, according to the health department.

