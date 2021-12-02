Utah healthcare providers halt vaccination requirement for employees

SALT LAKE CITY — Major Utah healthcare providers have paused all requirements that employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.

WATCH: Utah wants school mask mandate lawsuit dropped

Wednesday's announcement comes a day after a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction that stopped President Biden's national vaccine mandate for all health care workers.

Intermountain Healthcare, MountainStar/HCA and University of Utah Health have all temporarily stopped the requirement pending the outcome of the federal lawsuit and a clearer direction.

WATCH: Young mother with COVID fighting for her life

In an email to employees obtained by FOX 13, Intermountain stated that "caregivers are still required to get vaccinated and share vaccine documentation" should the stay be overturned.

In a statement from MountainStar Healthcare/HCA Healthcare, leaders urged colleagues to get vaccinated, despite the pause in mandate.

"Prior to the CMS action creating a mandate, MountainStar Healthcare/HCA Healthcare had encouraged our colleagues to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and made vaccines readily available, but we had not mandated vaccination. Because recent federal court decisions have resulted in the CMS mandate being put on hold indefinitely, we have paused our vaccine requirement, except in states that have mandated vaccination. We continue to strongly encourage our colleagues to be vaccinated as a critical step to protect individuals from the virus and the majority of HCA Healthcare colleagues have been fully vaccinated," the statement reads.

Because they are private companies, Intermountain and MountainStar/HCA could have continued on with their own mandate despite the ruling, but elected not to hold off.