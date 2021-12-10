Watch
8 new COVID-19 deaths in Utah Friday; Over 1,300 new cases

Posted at 1:28 PM, Dec 10, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 1,330 new COVID-19 cases Friday, along with 8 additional deaths, with three of those occurring before Nov. 10.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is now at 1,254 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.4%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.1%.

536 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 229 of them, including 124 cases in children ages 5-10, 40 cases in children ages 11-13, and 65 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With eight additional deaths reported Friday, Utah's death toll stands at 3,640:

  • Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Piute County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
