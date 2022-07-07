13 new COVID deaths, 6,872 cases in Utah reported over past week

SALT LAKE CITY — The ongoing COVID-19 trend in Utah plateaued over the past week, with the state reporting 13 new deaths and 6,872 cases.

Those numbers are down from 18 deaths and over 7,300 cases on June 30.

Another bit of good news is that just 64.7% of the state's wastewater monitoring sites showed elevated or increasing COVID-19 levels, down from 82.4% a week ago.

State officials say 259 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 48 of those patients in an ICU, nearly double the amount recorded last week.

The rolling 7-day average of positive COVID tests is now at 991 a day, with a 35.6% person-to-person 7-day average positivity rate.