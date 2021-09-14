Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

13 new deaths, 1,274 additional COVID cases in Utah reported Tuesday

items.[0].image.alt
Gerald Herbert/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2021, file photo, medical staff tend to a patient with coronavirus, on a COVID-19 ward
Virus Outbreak
Posted at 1:13 PM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 15:13:34-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 1,274 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, along with an 13 additional deaths.

LIVE DATA: Find the COVID-19 cases at your child's school

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 1,626 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 12.9%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.6%.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 290 of them, including 143 cases in children ages 5-10, 72 cases in children ages 11-13, and 75 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH wrote. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

581 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

WATCH: SLC mayor wants council to extend school mask mandate

With 13 additional deaths Tuesday, Utah's death toll stands at 2,753:

  • Male, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-65, Garfield County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 15-24, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 45-64, Sevier County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707