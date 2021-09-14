13 new deaths, 1,274 additional COVID cases in Utah reported Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 1,274 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, along with an 13 additional deaths.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 1,626 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 12.9%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.6%.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 290 of them, including 143 cases in children ages 5-10, 72 cases in children ages 11-13, and 75 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH wrote. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

581 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With 13 additional deaths Tuesday, Utah's death toll stands at 2,753: