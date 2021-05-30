176 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported Sunday

New Cases
176 new cases have been reported, for a statewide total of 406,027
Testing
An additional 2,672 tests have been performed, for a statewide total of 2,689,687. The rolling seven-day average of positive tests is now 224, or roughly 6.7% of those tested.
Hospitalizations
129 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Since March of 2020, 16,805 Utahns have been hospitalized in connection to the virus.
Deaths
No new deaths have been reported, keeping the statewide death toll at 2,301.
Vaccinations
An additional 8,315 vaccines have been administered, bringing the statewide total to 2,590,715. Of those 1,218,072 people are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19.