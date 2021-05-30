176 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported Sunday

New Cases

176 new cases have been reported, for a statewide total of 406,027

Testing

An additional 2,672 tests have been performed, for a statewide total of 2,689,687. The rolling seven-day average of positive tests is now 224, or roughly 6.7% of those tested.

Hospitalizations

129 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Since March of 2020, 16,805 Utahns have been hospitalized in connection to the virus.

Deaths

No new deaths have been reported, keeping the statewide death toll at 2,301.