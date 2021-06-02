Watch
200 new COVID-19 cases in Utah Wednesday; 3 new deaths

Posted at 1:04 PM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 15:04:18-04

The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Wednesday shows an increase of 200 cases—bringing the state's total to 406,482—and three additional deaths.

According to the state, 2,602,355 COVID-19 vaccines have now been administered in Utah.

So far, 2,697,175 people in Utah have been tested and the state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 202 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.9%.

136 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,305 people in Utah have died of COVID-19 deaths. Two of the three deaths announced Wednesday occurred before May 2:

  • Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 25-44, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
