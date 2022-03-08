24 new COVID deaths reported Tuesday; daily cases drop to 100

SALT LAKE CITY — A clear reminder that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over came Tuesday when Utah reported 24 additional deaths.
While 10 of the deaths occurred before Feb. 8, the remaining total is larger than has recently been reported following the end of the omicron surge.
The Utah Department of Health also reported just 100 new cases, with 238 people currently hospitalized in the state.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 259 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 8.8%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 5.6%.
"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH wrote. "In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people."
With 24 additional deaths reported Tuesday, Utah's death toll stands at 4,485:
- Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-4, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death