3 new COVID-19 deaths in Utah on Wednesday; 183 new cases

Damian Dovarganes/AP
Free Covid-19 testing by LabWorq is offered on the sidewalk in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Posted at 12:30 PM, Mar 16, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 183 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and three deaths, although one death occurred before Feb. 16.

There are now just 172 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 162 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 5.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.5%.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH wrote. "In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 19.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people."

With three additional deaths reported Wednesday, Utah's death toll stands at 4,553:

  • Female, between 45-64, Sanpete County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
