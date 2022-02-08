32 COVID deaths reported in Utah Tuesday; 1,341 new cases

SALT LAKE CITY — While daily cases were low, Utah reported 32 new COVID deaths on Tuesday, showing the coronavirus is still raging through the state.
Along with the new deaths, 1,341 new cases were reported. There are currently 681 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah, the first time that number has dipped below 700 in weeks.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 2,398 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 35.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 22.2%.
Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 224 of them, including 172 cases in children ages 5-10, 48 cases in children ages 11-13, and 59 cases in children ages 14-18.
"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."
With 13 additional deaths reported Friday, Utah's death toll stands at 4,223:
- Female, between 45-64, Uintah County, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 25-44, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Summit County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female. between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Summit County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Duchesne County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death