32 COVID deaths reported in Utah Tuesday; 1,341 new cases

SALT LAKE CITY — While daily cases were low, Utah reported 32 new COVID deaths on Tuesday, showing the coronavirus is still raging through the state.

Along with the new deaths, 1,341 new cases were reported. There are currently 681 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah, the first time that number has dipped below 700 in weeks.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 2,398 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 35.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 22.2%.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 224 of them, including 172 cases in children ages 5-10, 48 cases in children ages 11-13, and 59 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 13 additional deaths reported Friday, Utah's death toll stands at 4,223: