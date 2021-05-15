Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

320 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths reported Saturday

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
Coronavirus Disease 2019
Coronavirus
Posted at 11:05 AM, May 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-15 13:05:06-04

New Cases
320 new cases have been reported, for a statewide total of 402,325.

Testing
4,915 additional tests have been performed, for a statewide total of 2,634,166. The rolling seven-day average of positive tests is now 316 per day, or roughly 6.5% of those tested.

Hospitalizations
145 people are currently hospitalized in connection to the virus. In total, 16,504 Utahns have been hospitalized in connection to the virus.

Deaths
Two additional deaths have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 2,258. Both deaths occurred prior to April 14, 2021. The newly reported deaths include:

  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
  • Female, between 25-44, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

Vaccinations
21,318 additional vaccines have been administered, for a statewide total of 2,394,234. Of those 1,108,448 people are fully vaccinated against the virus.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707