320 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths reported Saturday

New Cases

320 new cases have been reported, for a statewide total of 402,325.

Testing

4,915 additional tests have been performed, for a statewide total of 2,634,166. The rolling seven-day average of positive tests is now 316 per day, or roughly 6.5% of those tested.

Hospitalizations

145 people are currently hospitalized in connection to the virus. In total, 16,504 Utahns have been hospitalized in connection to the virus.

Deaths

Two additional deaths have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 2,258. Both deaths occurred prior to April 14, 2021. The newly reported deaths include:



Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized

Female, between 25-44, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident