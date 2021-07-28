4 Utah national parks require masks indoors, even for vaccinated visitors

Following Tuesday's recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one of Utah's national park's has updated its mask policies, joining three others in the state.

On Wednesday, Bryce Canyon National Park announced on social media that due to the high transmission rates of COVID-19, all persons, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a mask indoors while in the park.

⚠️ Per new CDC guidance, all persons, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a mask inside federal buildings in counties with High or Substantial transmission rates. Bryce Canyon (Garfield County) is currently at a High rate of transmission.⬇️ — Bryce Canyon NP (@BryceCanyonNPS) July 28, 2021

Three other Utah national parks joined Bryce Canyon also require masks to be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status, including Zion, Canyonlands, and Arches. These national parks are all located in what are considered, "high transmission counties."

"Due to locally high transmission rates, wearing a mask is required in all Federal buildings regardless of vaccination status. Those who are not fully vaccinated also need to continue to physically distance consistent with CDC guidance," the National Park Service update stated.

The only exception to the mask requirement is Capitol Reef National Park, located in Wayne County, which currently has low transmission rates. However, visitors to Capitol Reef who are unvaccinated are still required to wear masks indoors and in crowded spaces.