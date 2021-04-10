Watch
407 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths reported by UDOH on Saturday

Posted at 10:52 AM, Apr 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-10 12:56:48-04

New Cases
407 new cases have been reported, for a statewide total of 389,760.

Testing
6,399 new tests have been performed, for a statewide total of 2,442,968. The rolling seven-day average of positive tests is now 396, or roughly 7% of those tested.

Hospitalizations
143 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 15,749 Utahns have been hospitalized since March of 2020 in connection to the virus.

Deaths
Two new deaths have been reported, for a statewide total of 2,159. The newly reported deaths include:

  • Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Vaccinations
32,897 additional vaccines have been administered, for a statewide total of 1,089,914. Of those, 668,371 people are fully vaccinated against the virus.

