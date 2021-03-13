491 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths reported Saturday

New Cases

491 new cases have been reported, for a total of 377,983.

Testing

6,451 new tests have been performed, for a total of 2,285,714. The rolling seven day average of positive tests is now 510 per day, or roughly 8.5% of those tested.

Hospitalizations

144 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Since the pandemic began, 15,085 Utahns have been hospitalized in connection to the virus.

Deaths

Four new deaths have been reported, for a total of 2,021. The newly reported deaths include:



Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility

Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized

Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized

Male, between 45-64, Unknown County, not hospitalized

Vaccinations

25,687 additional vaccines have been administered, for a statewide total of 993,168. Governor Spencer Cox tweeted Saturday morning that Utah's vaccine numbers have now surpassed one million doses; that is expected to be reflected in Sunday's report from the UDOH.