Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Governor Cox announces one million vaccine doses delivered

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 13
Coronavirus vaccine
vaccine
Posted at 8:16 AM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 17:13:22-05

One million vaccine doses have been administered in the state of Utah.

That's according to a tweet sent by Gov. Spencer Cox early Saturday morning:

Saturday's report from the Utah Department of Health showed 993,168 vaccines had been administered. The million-vaccine milestone is expected to be officially reflected in Sunday's report.

“We’ve made tremendous progress and we applaud our public health workers and volunteers who have worked so hard to get us this far," Cox's spokeswoman Jennifer Napier-Pearce said in a statement Saturday. "This is great momentum and need to keep it going.”

Lt. Gov.Deidre Henderson also tweeted the milestone, reporting a total of 1,015,380 doses distributed.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
RESOURCES
Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707