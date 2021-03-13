Governor Cox announces one million vaccine doses delivered

One million vaccine doses have been administered in the state of Utah.

That's according to a tweet sent by Gov. Spencer Cox early Saturday morning:

This morning Utah officially crossed the 1 million mark for vaccine doses delivered! This is an incredible milestone and speaks to the dedication of our public health teams and private partners. Thanks to everyone who stepped up in a historic way. We are just getting started. — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) March 13, 2021

Saturday's report from the Utah Department of Health showed 993,168 vaccines had been administered. The million-vaccine milestone is expected to be officially reflected in Sunday's report.

“We’ve made tremendous progress and we applaud our public health workers and volunteers who have worked so hard to get us this far," Cox's spokeswoman Jennifer Napier-Pearce said in a statement Saturday. "This is great momentum and need to keep it going.”

Lt. Gov.Deidre Henderson also tweeted the milestone, reporting a total of 1,015,380 doses distributed.