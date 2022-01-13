Alpine School District announces remote learning days

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Alpine School District schools will move to remote learning on two days due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

On Friday, January 14 and Tuesday, January 18, schools in Utah's largest school district will be closed to in-person learning. Students and teachers were already off Monday because of the MLK Day Holiday.

Officials said face-to-face learning will resume on Wednesday, January 18.

The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has caused considerable staffing issues with teachers calling out sick and schools unable to find substitutes to take over classrooms. A large amount of students have also called out this week.

All UHSAA activities will continue as scheduled, although games and practices will be determined and communicated by school administration.

Several schools across Utah have already been placed under Test-to-Stay protocols because of the large amount of students and teachers infected with the coronavirus. Four Alpine School District high schools are currently under Test-to-Stay protocols