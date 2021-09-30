Watch
As COVID-19 cases surge in Utah, Intermountain Healthcare to provide update

Intermountain Healthcare will hold a 10 a.m. news conference as COVID-19 deaths rise.
Posted at 7:47 AM, Sep 30, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Healthcare, Utah’s largest hospital system, will be providing an update on the fight against COVID-19.

That update will be at 10 a.m. Thursday morning, and will be streamed live on the FOX 13 Facebook page.

Utah has seen a recent rise in Covid related deaths, and it seems that younger people are becoming a larger part of the trends.

The Utah Department of Health announced that 15 more Utahns have died of Covid-19 in the past day, and one of them was a female between the ages of 15 and 24.

School-age children accounted for 23% of new coronavirus cases the state health department announced — a total of 405.

There were 176 cases in children aged five to ten, 105 cases in children eleven to 13, and 124 cases in children 14 to 18.

Since Tuesday, there have been just over 1,700 new Covid cases in Utah.

Intensive care units in Utah hospitals are at 94.8 % capacity, and 36 % of those in ICU beds are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to Intermountain Healthcare.

Vaccinated Utahns are 5.5 times less likely to die from Covid.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707