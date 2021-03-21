Menu

Average positive test rate drops to 8% in Sunday's COVID-19 report from UDOH

Posted at 12:14 PM, Mar 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-21 14:14:19-04

New Cases
375 new cases have been reported, for a total of 381,629.

Testing
4,534 additional tests have been conducted, for a total of 2,331,716 people tested. The rolling seven-day average of positive tests is now 466 per day, or roughly 8% of those tested.

Hospitalizations
157 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Since the pandemic began, 15,283 Utahns have been hospitalized in connection to the virus.

Deaths
Two additional deaths have been reported, bringing the statewide death toll to 2,062. The newly reported deaths include:

  • Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident

Vaccines
An additional 15,236 vaccines have been administed, for a statewide total of 1,152,282. There are now 418,943 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Utah.

