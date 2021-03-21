Average positive test rate drops to 8% in Sunday's COVID-19 report from UDOH

New Cases

375 new cases have been reported, for a total of 381,629.

Testing

4,534 additional tests have been conducted, for a total of 2,331,716 people tested. The rolling seven-day average of positive tests is now 466 per day, or roughly 8% of those tested.

Hospitalizations

157 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Since the pandemic began, 15,283 Utahns have been hospitalized in connection to the virus.

Deaths

Two additional deaths have been reported, bringing the statewide death toll to 2,062. The newly reported deaths include:



Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident

Vaccines

An additional 15,236 vaccines have been administed, for a statewide total of 1,152,282. There are now 418,943 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Utah.