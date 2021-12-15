Child among 15 reported COVID-19 deaths in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A child was among the 15 deaths reported in Wednesday's COVID-19 report from the Utah Department of Health.

The child was a Davis County boy between the ages of 1-14 who was hospitalized at the time of his death. No other information about the boy was released.

"Children who get COVID-19 can get really sick, and unfortunately, as we are reporting today, can die," said state epidemiologist Dr. Leisha Nolen. "This is a tragic reminder that COVID-19 is still spreading in our communities and is still causing preventable deaths. Vaccines help prevent serious illness and death. Please, if you or your child haven’t been vaccinated yet, now is the time.”

In addition to the deaths, Utah reported an additional 1,306 cases.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is now at 1,090 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 13.7%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.2%.

514 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 194 of them, including 86 cases in children ages 5-10, 46 cases in children ages 11-13, and 62 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 14.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 15 additional deaths reported Wednesday, Utah's death toll stands at 3,688: