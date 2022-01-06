Child among COVID deaths reported in Utah Thursday; nearly 9,000 new cases

SALT LAKE CITY — For the second straight day, Utah set a new single-day record for new COVID-19 cases with the state announcing 8,913 people have tested positive for the virus Thursday. The number dwarfs Wednesday's case mark of 7,247.

The state also reported 13 new deaths, with one death having occurred before Dec. 6. A female child between the age of 1-14 from Salt Lake County was among those who died of COVID-19.

According to officials, 530 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is now at 5,083 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 24.2%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 16.4%.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 1,274 of them, including 401 cases in children ages 5-10, 271 cases in children ages 11-13, and 575 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 17.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 8.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 13 additional deaths reported Thursday, Utah's death toll stands at 3,868: