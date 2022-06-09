COVID hospitalizations, deaths continue to rise in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The number of COVID-related deaths and hospitalizations continues to rise in Utah through another spike.

On Thursday, the Utah Department of Health reported 12 new deaths and 213 hospitalizations over the past week. The deported also reported an additional 7,502 new COVID cases during that time frame.

Nearly 56% of the state's wastewater monitoring sites showed elevated or increasing COVID-19 levels, up from just half that two weeks ago.

In all, 173 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The rolling 7-day average of positive COVID tests is now at 1,074 a day, with a 27.2% person-to-person 7-day average positivity rate.