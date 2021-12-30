COVID spike at Provo missionary training center

PROVO, Utah — There has been a large reported spike in COVID-19 cases at a training center for missionaries of the LDS Church.

588 missionaries in the Provo MTC were tested this week and a total of 91 tested positive, according to a news release from the center.

The center says it will now implement additional protocols in the cafeteria and gymnasium. As well as requiring face coverings indoors during all classes, meetings, and devotionals. Missionaries will not travel to their assigned missions unless they are negative for COVID or have completed all necessary quarantine periods. New arriving missionaries will also be required to have a negative COVID test when they report on Wednesdays.

Of the missionaries who tested positive, the center reported that few have reported being symptomatic or feeling ill.

This comes a day after the Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported the largest number of new daily cases in nearly a year.