COVID still raging in Utah, the West

SALT LAKE CITY — Another troubling update from medical experts with Intermountain Healthcare about the devastating effect COVID-19 is having in Utah.

The proverbial song remains the same, according to IHC physicians.

COVID cases continue raging, ICU beds are at or near capacity, many of those patients suffering from the coronavirus.

More than 3,300 Utahns are now dead from COVID since early March of last year. And over this past week, there’s been an average of 1600 new COVID cases per day.

Doctor Brandon Webb says the Delta variant is especially devastating to those who are not vaccinated. And he worries about a continuing, or possibly even greater surge in the number of cases as we head into December and January.

Dr. Webb says the vast majority of hospitalized COVID patients that are in ICU beds right now, were not vaccinated.

Dr. Webb says even though we have stabilized, the numbers are not good. And things are even worse with our neighbors in Colorado and New Mexico.

Those two states, along with Utah, are in the top 10 nationally in terms of new COVID cases per capita.

With children as young as five now eligible to receive the vaccine, Dr. Webb says that’s good news. But they probably won’t see definitive decrease in cases for a little while now.

So, once again, they’re asking anyone and everyone out there who has not yet been vaccinated to do so and even if you have received the jab to take precautions like wearing a mask and social distancing, especially in indoor settings.