Here's how you get your COVID-19 vaccine record to show up in the iPhone Wallet app

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — As more places require proof of COVID-19 vaccines, more apps are providing ways for you to put digital vaccine records on your smartphone.

In Utah, New Jersey, and Minnesota people can use the Docket app to look up their vaccination records from their local health department.

Under the COVID-19 vaccine section, there is now a QR code, which can be tapped to open a larger version.

This QR code or SMART Health Card is provided by SMART Health IT and can be used to verify someone's COVID-19 vaccine status anywhere where it is required.

The app itself doesn't provide an option for you to add it to the Wallet App on iPhones, but there is a way to get it on there with a little workaround.

All you have to do is scan a screenshot or a paper copy of the SMART Health Card with the camera app and tap the link and it will open the SMART Health Card in the Wallet app and ask you if you would like to add it.

Once it's added to the Wallet app on an iPhone you can pull it up and present it to any venue that requires proof that you're fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

SMART Health Cards contain just the information required to display your vaccination history and the choice to share your card is up to you.

In most cases, that means your legal name and date of birth and your clinical information (vaccination type, date, and location).

They should not contain your phone number, address, government-issued identifier, or any other health information.

Apple added support for verifiable COVID-19 vaccination records with the launch of iOS 15 in September 2021.