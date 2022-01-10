COVID surge continues as Utah reports 24,147 new cases Monday; 20 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's recent COVID surge fueled by the omicron variant continued over the weekend with an additional 24,147 cases reported, including 20 new deaths, with one minor among them
- FRIDAY - 9,367
- SATURDAY - 8,663
- SUNDAY - 6,412
According to the health department, 541 in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is now at 7,768 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 31.4%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 21.4%.
Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 3,849 of them, including 1,210 cases in children ages 5-10, 830 cases in children ages 11-13, and 1,809 cases in children ages 14-18.
"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."
With 20 additional deaths reported Monday, Utah's death toll stands at 3,907:
- Male, between 15-24, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death *decedent is a minor*
- Male, between 65-84, Piute County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Carbon County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death