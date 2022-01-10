COVID surge continues as Utah reports 24,147 new cases Monday; 20 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's recent COVID surge fueled by the omicron variant continued over the weekend with an additional 24,147 cases reported, including 20 new deaths, with one minor among them

FRIDAY - 9,367

- 9,367 SATURDAY - 8,663

- 8,663 SUNDAY - 6,412

According to the health department, 541 in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is now at 7,768 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 31.4%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 21.4%.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 3,849 of them, including 1,210 cases in children ages 5-10, 830 cases in children ages 11-13, and 1,809 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 20 additional deaths reported Monday, Utah's death toll stands at 3,907: