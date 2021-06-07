Watch
Daily COVID-19 cases drop to 174 Monday; two new deaths

Sebastian Scheiner/AP
A girl receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
COVID Vaccine
Posted at 12:55 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 14:55:20-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 174 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths Monday.

The state says 2,650,067 COVID-19 vaccines have now been administered in Utah.

So far, 2,715,884 people in Utah have been tested and the state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 236 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 4.0%.

127 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,313 people in Utah have died of COVID-19 with the addition of Monday's reported deaths:

  • Male, between 45-64, Cache county resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 25-44, Utah county resident, hospitalized at time of death
