Daily COVID-19 cases drop to 174 Monday; two new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 174 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths Monday.
The state says 2,650,067 COVID-19 vaccines have now been administered in Utah.
So far, 2,715,884 people in Utah have been tested and the state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 236 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 4.0%.
127 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
2,313 people in Utah have died of COVID-19 with the addition of Monday's reported deaths:
- Male, between 45-64, Cache county resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Utah county resident, hospitalized at time of death