Daily COVID cases drop below 200 Monday, but positivity rates rise

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's daily COVID-19 cases dropped to just 169 on Monday, with no new deaths reported.

The state says 2,738,493 COVID-19 vaccines have now been administered in Utah.

So far, 2,740,602 people in Utah have been tested and the state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 276 per day.

While cases have dropped, the positivity rates continue to rise. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 7.1%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 4.7%.

153 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With no new deaths reported Monday, the state's death toll remains at 2,323.