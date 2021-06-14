Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Daily COVID cases drop below 200 Monday, but positivity rates rise

items.[0].image.alt
Nelvin C. Cepeda/AP
FILE PHOTO
Virus Outbreak
Posted at 1:19 PM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 15:19:26-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's daily COVID-19 cases dropped to just 169 on Monday, with no new deaths reported.

The state says 2,738,493 COVID-19 vaccines have now been administered in Utah.

So far, 2,740,602 people in Utah have been tested and the state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 276 per day.

While cases have dropped, the positivity rates continue to rise. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 7.1%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 4.7%.

153 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With no new deaths reported Monday, the state's death toll remains at 2,323.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707