Data shows COVID-19 vaccines led to dramatic changes in Utah's hardest hit counties

SALT LAKE CITY — In Utah, two counties have seen a dramatic change in terms of Covid-19 deaths before and after vaccinations became widespread.

We decided to use March 1, 2021, as a dividing line, when Utah's most vulnerable populations had the opportunity for a vaccine, and the broader public was beginning to get the shots.

Salt Lake County has experienced only 19 percent of its overall Covid-19 deaths since March 1, the lowest percentage among Utah's biggest counties. Salt Lake also has a higher vaccination rate than Utah's other population-dense counties.

San Juan County has the highest Covid-19 death rate overall in Utah, but they changed their trajectory entirely through vaccination. Of their 39 deaths, 36 came prior to March 1. The Navajo Health Service deserves most of the credit for the change, having delivered more than 80 percent of all doses administered in the county.