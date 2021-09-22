Watch
Utah reports 1,724 daily COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 12 new deaths

Caleb Jones/AP
Hospital workers process COVID-19 tests.
Posted at 1:10 PM, Sep 22, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 1.724 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, along with an 12 additional deaths, with one occurring before Sept. 1.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 371 of them, including 159 cases in children ages 5-10, 94 cases in children ages 11-13, and 118 cases in children ages 14-18.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 1,443 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 13.7%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.8%.

561 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 12 additional deaths reported Wednesday, Utah's death toll stands at 2,841:

  • Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, San Juan County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
