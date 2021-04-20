Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Davis Co. admits mistake, says some need to receive third vaccine shot

items.[0].image.alt
Rick Bowmer/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo, cars pull in to nursing stations for the COVID-19 vaccine roll out at the Davis County Legacy Center in Farmington, Utah.
Davis County Vaccine
Posted at 12:00 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 14:00:04-04

FARMINGTON, Utah — Davis County Health Department officials admitted to a mistake Tuesday that will require over 50 people to receive a third shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

READ: Here's how to register for a COVID-19 vaccination in Utah

In a statement to FOX 13, the department said 53 people were injected Saturday with "saline," and not the vaccine, due to a mixing error at the county's Farmington clinic. The person who had administered the improper vaccine was new to the process and immediately reached out to clinic leaders.

The department said most of the 53 people have already received a third shot with the proper vaccine dose.

"This is a very rare occurrence, but everyone is human and everyone makes mistakes, and this is a mistake that the health department is owning up to," the department said.

WATCH: Why you may get a bill for your 'free' COVID-19 vaccine shot

New checks and procedures have since been instituted by the health department. In addition, officials have gone over procedures with all vaccinators and is offering more training to "those who feel they need it."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707