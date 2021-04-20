Davis Co. admits mistake, says some need to receive third vaccine shot

FARMINGTON, Utah — Davis County Health Department officials admitted to a mistake Tuesday that will require over 50 people to receive a third shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In a statement to FOX 13, the department said 53 people were injected Saturday with "saline," and not the vaccine, due to a mixing error at the county's Farmington clinic. The person who had administered the improper vaccine was new to the process and immediately reached out to clinic leaders.

The department said most of the 53 people have already received a third shot with the proper vaccine dose.

"This is a very rare occurrence, but everyone is human and everyone makes mistakes, and this is a mistake that the health department is owning up to," the department said.

New checks and procedures have since been instituted by the health department. In addition, officials have gone over procedures with all vaccinators and is offering more training to "those who feel they need it."