Day after restriction changes, Utah reports 549 new COVID-19 cases

SALT LAKE CITY — The day after Utah's largest counties moved to the Moderate transmission level, the state reported 549 new COVID-19 cases Friday and five additional deaths.

According to the Utah Department of Health, 816,934 vaccines have been administered in the state, and 203 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.

The seven-day rolling average for the percent of positivity of "people over people" now stands at 9.8.

After yesterday's announcement by Gov. Spencer Cox, Salt Lake and Davis counties are now able to loosen restrictions after they were moved to the less strict Moderate level.

Cox also announced that residents 50 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Utah's death toll from the coronavirus now stands at 1,970: